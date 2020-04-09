Distance Learning—a learning process for the Hess family

Rylie (above) and Tatum Hess were among the many RTR students that began distance learning on March 30.

By Mark Wilmes

Students all across Minnesota began Distance Learning on March 30, a major adjustment for over 400,000 students and over 50,000 teachers. Many have been affected, from bus drivers to cooks to paraprofessionals and everyone in between. At the Trent and Jackie Hess home in Tyler, they are juggling four paths simultaneously—middle school, high school and college, as well as one teacher.

The only Hess still leaving home in the morning these days is Trent, the First Independent Bank branch manager in Balaton. Although the bank lobby is closed, Jackie said he meets with customers over the phone or through online video.

