Hometown heroes



RTR Middle School held their last Civics Citizen Hero Presentation day in March on the final day guests were allowed in school. Pictured from left are Autumn LaBrune with Grandma Joyce LaBrune, Zoe Koenig with her mom Amy, Eli Determan with his dad Chris, Adalia Matzner with her dad Alan, and Trinity Bloom with her dad Tim.



Kaitlin Gleis with her hero, Pastor Lori Von Holtum.

For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.