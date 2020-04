Legion volunteers deliver food

Above, left to right: Wayne Herold, Jessica Herold and Duane Blake volunteered to cover the delivery routes this past Friday, beginning at 11 a.m. Also volunteering was Conner Herold. Maynard’s offers home delivery service every Friday morning. Orders must be called in before Thursday. Maynard’s also offers same-day afternoon curbside service if the order is placed in the morning. Call 247-3401 to place your order. Below,Tyler Legion Post 185 member Jim Brust prepares to deliver groceries to a Maynard’s customer during this COVID-19 crisis.

Filed under Community