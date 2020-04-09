Marshall Independent announces all-area boys basketball squads
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The 2019-20 Marshall Independent All-Area basketball teams were recently revealed. There were five players on the first and second teams and 10 players on the honorable mention team. A total of 13 teams represented the area covered by the Independent. Eight of the 10 players on the first and second teams were seniors this past year…
Hayden Gravley of the RTR Knights was named to the honorable mention squad. Hayden was a very consistent player for the Knights this past year. Only a freshman, he was the third-leading scorer, averaging a little over eight points per game. He also was one of the leading rebounders for the team, playing a small forward spot. One area Hayden will be working on for the next season will be long-range bombing. He had games where the 3-point basket was there, but consistency from game to game needs to be perfected.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
