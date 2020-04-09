Marshall Independent announces all-area boys basketball squads

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The 2019-20 Marshall Independent All-Area bas­ketball teams were recent­ly revealed. There were five players on the first and sec­ond teams and 10 players on the honorable mention team. A total of 13 teams represented the area cov­ered by the Independent. Eight of the 10 players on the first and second teams were seniors this past year…

Hayden Gravley of the RTR Knights was named to the honorable men­tion squad. Hayden was a very consistent player for the Knights this past year. Only a freshman, he was the third-leading scorer, averaging a little over eight points per game. He also was one of the leading re­bounders for the team, playing a small forward spot. One area Hayden will be working on for the next season will be long-range bombing. He had games where the 3-point basket was there, but consistency from game to game needs to be perfected.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.