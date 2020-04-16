

Mayor Joan Jagt is pictured signing a document proclaiming Friday, April 17 as a Day of Community Pride in Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

On Monday, Mayor Joan Jagt signed a proclamation designating Friday, April 17, 2020 as Community Flag Day in Tyler. The proclamation states that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic directly impacting the quality of life of area residents, it is time to promote unity during the crisis. The City of Tyler, along with the members of A.C. Hansen Post 185 of the American Legion will be jointly carrying out the project.

