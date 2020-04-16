Dallas Cornell rehired as county deputy



Lincoln County Parks Manager Daryl Schlapkolh reported that improvements at Norwegian Creek Campground are in progress. Schlapkohl also requested that the county follow the governor’s guidelines regarding opening the county owned campgrounds.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meet­ing through a combination of in-person and telecon­ference attendance. Board Chair Joe Drietz was ab­sent. Because the meeting included teleconference members, all votes were conducted by roll call vote.

According to Lincoln County Auditor-Treasurer Deb Vierhuf, the county is required to identify the parcels where those taxes cover the bond payment, which is referred to as a property tax abatement. A public hearing regarding the property tax abate­ment was held at 9:05 a.m., during the regular meet­ing. According to Vierhuf, “We plan to use the addi­tional wind tower produc­tion tax money to pay for the bond but we still have to identify those parcels just in case the wind tax money is not sufficient to cover. Our expectation is that the additional wind money will cover the pay­ments.” There were no members of the public at­tending the public hearing for approving the property tax abatement.

