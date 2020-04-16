Easter snow did not impact travel as much as it could have



Area residents awoke Sunday morning to a blanket of snow and empty Easter morning churches as the stay-at-home order continues in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Shelly Finzen

A late spring snowstorm swept across southern Minnesota, South Dakota, northern Nebraska and Iowa, leaving inches of snow in its path. Snow began in the early morn­ing hours of Sunday, April 12 and continued through late in the day. Because of the extension of Governor Walz’s Shelter in Place Or­der, the storm’s impact on Easter travel was likely minimized.

According to the Na­tional Weather Service (NWS) snowfall reports, the heaviest snowfall was south of the I-90 corri­dor. The snowfall began on April 12 in some of the regions affected by the storm…

