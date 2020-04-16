Easter snow did not impact travel as much as it could have
Area residents awoke Sunday morning to a blanket of snow and empty Easter morning churches as the stay-at-home order continues in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Shelly Finzen
A late spring snowstorm swept across southern Minnesota, South Dakota, northern Nebraska and Iowa, leaving inches of snow in its path. Snow began in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 12 and continued through late in the day. Because of the extension of Governor Walz’s Shelter in Place Order, the storm’s impact on Easter travel was likely minimized.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) snowfall reports, the heaviest snowfall was south of the I-90 corridor. The snowfall began on April 12 in some of the regions affected by the storm…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
