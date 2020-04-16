Friday Night Lights for RTR Class of 2020



The football field at RTR High School was lit up on Friday evening to honor the RTR Class of 2020

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The RTR School District announced last week that it will be holding a Friday Night Lights event on Friday evenings at sunset and lasting for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the RTR Class of 2020. The senior class has been forced to stay at home and engage in distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, the district will be turning on lights at the high school football field and the Ruthton baseball field and bringing in trucks from the Russell Fire Department at the middle school to “promote unity and to honor the graduating seniors.”

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.