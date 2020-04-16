Kindergarten Roundup Cancelled

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School District will be unable to hold its annual Kindergarten Roundup this year due to the pandemic. Parents and guardians who have children who will be en­tering kindergarten in the fall of 2020 are asked to fill out a form that is avail­able online at https:// docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/1FAIpQLSclV2v3G VtTq1MaflQYmpa3i6K5 7L76fP59if_4zN80JjYTs Q/viewform. (The link is also available on the Trib­ute and RTR Elementary Facebook pages.)

