Kindergarten Roundup Cancelled
April 16, 2020
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR School District will be unable to hold its annual Kindergarten Roundup this year due to the pandemic. Parents and guardians who have children who will be entering kindergarten in the fall of 2020 are asked to fill out a form that is available online at https:// docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/1FAIpQLSclV2v3G VtTq1MaflQYmpa3i6K5 7L76fP59if_4zN80JjYTs Q/viewform. (The link is also available on the Tribute and RTR Elementary Facebook pages.)
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login