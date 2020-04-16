Marshall Independent All- Area teams for girls revealed
April 16, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Twenty different girls were honored for their basketball skills as the Marshall Independent has announced its All-Area squads for the 2019-20 season. There were 13 area teams with five girls on both the first and second teams, with 10 girls making the honorable mention list. Twelve of the 20 girls are underclassmen…
Kalleigh Carr of the RTR Lady Knights was selected as one of the honorable mention players. Kalleigh, a junior this past year for the Lady Knights, was on the leader board in five of the seven different stat categories…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
