Marshall Independent All- Area teams for girls revealed

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Twenty different girls were honored for their basketball skills as the Marshall Independent has announced its All-Area squads for the 2019-20 season. There were 13 area teams with five girls on both the first and second teams, with 10 girls mak­ing the honorable mention list. Twelve of the 20 girls are underclassmen…

Kalleigh Carr of the RTR Lady Knights was selected as one of the honorable mention players. Kalleigh, a junior this past year for the Lady Knights, was on the leader board in five of the seven different stat categories…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.