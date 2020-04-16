Rep. Peterson, Sen. Weber hold online conferences



Senator Bill Weber (top) and Representative Rod Hamilton on Thursday’s virtual press conference.

By Mark Wilmes

U.S. Representative Col­lin Peterson and State Senator Bill Weber held a remote conference last week to discuss issues in­volving the pandemic. Pe­terson was available for questions on Wednesday afternoon.

In opening remarks, Pe­terson expressed that he, like everyone else, was struggling to adjust to the current pandemic realities, but encouraged everyone to be assured that “this, too, shall pass.”

“We’re using this time to answer questions and take advice,” Peterson said. “This is my first telephone town hall. We have passed the CARES Act, which has an unprecedented amount of money in it being dis­tributed in many different ways. Some of it through direct checks to people, some of it through loans that can be forgiven. There are unemployment bene­fits and money out to hos­pitals. A number of things that we’re in the process of implementing.”

