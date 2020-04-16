Rep. Peterson, Sen. Weber hold online conferences
Senator Bill Weber (top) and Representative Rod Hamilton on Thursday’s virtual press conference.
By Mark Wilmes
U.S. Representative Collin Peterson and State Senator Bill Weber held a remote conference last week to discuss issues involving the pandemic. Peterson was available for questions on Wednesday afternoon.
In opening remarks, Peterson expressed that he, like everyone else, was struggling to adjust to the current pandemic realities, but encouraged everyone to be assured that “this, too, shall pass.”
“We’re using this time to answer questions and take advice,” Peterson said. “This is my first telephone town hall. We have passed the CARES Act, which has an unprecedented amount of money in it being distributed in many different ways. Some of it through direct checks to people, some of it through loans that can be forgiven. There are unemployment benefits and money out to hospitals. A number of things that we’re in the process of implementing.”
