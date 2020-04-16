RTR receives 300-pound donation from JBS Pork



RTR Food service Director Bronwyn Goehle preparing to cook up 300 pounds of donated pork.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School District received a donation of 300 pounds of boneless half loins of pork from JBS Pork last week. Superintendent Dave Marlette said the meat was picked up on Friday morning. JBS Human Resources Director Len Bakken said in an interview last week that with area schools providing meals to students while schools are closed, his company wanted to see if it could help out by donating the meat.

“We have employees living all over the region and want to help in their home communities as well,” Bakken said. “We typically help our local communities with fundraisers and donations each year…

