RTR School Board accepts RTR Foundation funds for new school



Pictured from left are RTR Educational Foundation board members Erin Sanderson and Diane Borresen and RTR Board Chair Jeff Hansen receiving donations toward the new school building.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board met virtually via Google Meet on Wednesday, April 8. Superinten­dent Dave Marlette gave an up­date on the funds being donated to the new school project by the RTR Educational Foundation. Checks were scheduled to be handed over on Friday morning at the building site.

“Our foundation has provided $2,000 to update the grill in the new kitchen in the school,” Mar­lette told the board. “They have given $14,190 to provide new band instruments. They have approved giving the district $45,000 to assist in the upgrades to the audio/visual sound sys­tem in the building. Our sound system will be outstanding. They are working hard on the audito­rium seat upgrades. They have approved the placing of the com­fort seat backs on the home side only in the new gym. That check is for $34,381. We can’t thank them enough. They are not going to stop working.”

