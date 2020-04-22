Avera doctor says we should keep doing what we are doing



Dr. Daniel Florey

By Mark Wilmes

Nowhere is the new reality of a pandemic starker than on the front lines with healthcare workers. Healthcare in cities big and small bears little resem­blance to what it was just a few short weeks ago.

Dr. Daniel Florey of Avera Tyler said in an interview over the weekend that their staff has been put on a reduced work schedule.

“In order to keep the people in the clinic healthy, we have one provider covering the clinic on Monday through Friday,” he said. “A second provider is covering the emergency room, hospital and nursing home from Monday to Monday. The other three pro­viders are told to isolate until it is their turn to take a shift.”

Last week, Dr. Florey was in his second week of three weeks at home before taking his five-day shift for the clinic, followed by a seven-day hospital shift starting the following Monday.

