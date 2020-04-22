FORE!!!
April 22, 2020
The announcement of the opening of golf courses in Minnesota on Friday brought a large number of golfers out to the Tyler Golf Club on a cool and windy Saturday. The golf course will be open at 9 a.m. each day, weather permitting. Look for the ad in next week’s Tyler Tribute and on Facebook for information on when the kitchen will be open for to-go orders.
