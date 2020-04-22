Lunch ladies
April 22, 2020
Kelly Erb and Ellyn Redsten are pictured preparing meals last week to deliver to students. Ellyn is the head cook in Russell, while Kelly’s duty station is Ruthton.
Carol Loosemoore is pictured portioning and bagging popcorn chicken for student lunches. Food boxes are delivered every Tuesday to students—dropped off at each bus stop. Boxes include enough food for five days.
