Raymond Johnson
April 22, 2020
June 6, 1925 – April 16, 2020
Raymond Johnson, age 94 of Ivanhoe, passed away on Thursday, April 16 at his home. A private family interment will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. To read Raymond’s full life history and sign an online registry, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.
Due to the Center of Disease Control Guidelines, Raymond’s funeral service will be a private event limited to immediate family only with a public service at a later date. Please consider sharing a memory, thought, or photo on Raymond’s life history page.
