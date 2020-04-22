Ronald Ries

March 3, 1960 – April 15, 2020

Ronald L. Ries, age 60 of Tyler, passed away on Wednesday, April 15. Due to the current guidelines issued by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health, a memorial ser­vice in honor of Ron will be held at a later date. Ser­vice information will be published as soon as it is available. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. To view Ron’s full life history or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Ronald Lee Ries was born March 3, 1960 in Ty­ler to Herluf and Marian (Christensen) Ries. He was baptized and confirmed at Danebod Lutheran Church. He attended school in Ty­ler and graduated from Tyler High School in 1978. In 1982, he graduated from Sioux Falls College (University of Sioux Falls) with a degree in elemen­tary education. Ron spent 37 years teaching school. During his time in educa­tion he also was involved in coaching basketball and golf and enjoyed his many associations with col­leagues and students.

Ron passed away on Wednesday, April 15 at the age of 60 years, one month, and 12 days.

Some of the things he enjoyed doing were play­ing golf, tennis, collect­ing— especially vintage radios and TVs, listening to music, playing trivia games, and all kinds of nostalgia, especially about classic TV shows from the ‘50s through the ‘70s. For many years Ron enjoyed being involved in the an­nual Tyler Lions Club plays. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Tyler, The Northland Antique Radio Club, and the Tyler Lions Club.

Ron was thankful for having a good life, and for all the fun times with friends and family and through his various hob­bies and activities. He was especially grateful for the many gestures of kindness and support. He asks that any memorials be donated to the ALS As­sociation, Sunrise Manor Nursing Home, The Rock Youth Center, or the Tyler Hospice.

He is survived by his three brothers and one sister— Donald of Ty­ler, Terry of Pueblo West, Colorado, Linda of Canton, South Dakota, and Warren of Sioux Falls, South Dako­ta; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents and grandparents.

Blessed be his memory