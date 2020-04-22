Rural Lincoln County fiber expansion project underway



Anderson Underground, ITC’s contractor for the fi­ber expansion project in rural Lincoln County, has started plowing fiber in the southern part of the county and will continue to the north. ITC plans to bring fiber to every loca­tion included in the proj­ect. This fiber optic con­nection will be installed at no cost or obligation to the property owner.

With the recent pan­demic, now more than ever, households depend on a reliable internet con­nection. With the added requirements of working from home, and distance learning, a reliable high-speed internet connection is vital. This new fiber op­tic connection from ITC will offer residents and businesses a reliable, un­limited, highspeed inter­net connection, along with the option for local phone service…

