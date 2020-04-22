Vivian Hansen

March 21, 1920 – April 20, 2020

Vivian Myrtle Hansen was born to Barthold and Dora (Petersen) Peder­sen on March 21, 1920 in Arco. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Diamond Lake Lutheran Church, north of Lake Ben­ton. She graduated from the Arco Public School. After graduation, Vivian was employed as a house­keeper in the Soren Holm, Frode Utoft and Soren Faaborg homes. On Feb. 18, 1942 she was united in marriage to Ernst Hansen at Diamond Lake Church.

Ernst was inducted into the U.S. Army in May 1942, so Vivian started to clerk at Folmer Hansen’s Grocery Store for two years. She later took a job as house­keeper and babysitter in the Fritz Stefansen home, until Ernst returned from the service in 1945. Later, she managed Hansen Paint and Wallpaper, which she and Ernst owned until 1990, when it was sold and then demolished.

Ernst preceded Vivian in death on Dec. 3, 1996. She later became a resident of the Hendricks Nursing Home, where she resided for over 10 years prior to Monday, April 20, when she passed away at the age of 100 years, one month and one day. Public servic­es will not be held at this time. Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel has been entrusted with ar­rangements.

She was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary and held all offices at one time or another. She was a member of the Tylerettes Extension Club and Horti­culture Society. Vivian was active in various commu­nity projects and arranged windows for Æbleskiver Days for many years. She also served as a Commu­nity Chest volunteer and worked with Bloodmobile and Girl Scouts. Her hob­bies included painting on wood crafts and other craft work, flowers, her collection of knickknacks, fishing, and being with her family.

Vivian is lovingly re­membered her children— Diane (David) Kratz of Al­exandria, Dennis “Oscar” (Dariel) Hansen of Plym­outh, and Linda (Doug) Buller of Hendricks; five grandchildren—Michael (Annette) and Steve (Bea) Kratz, Amber (Michael) Robinson, and Bradley and Brian (Allison) Han­sen; great-grandchildren Justin (Brittany) Kratz, Taylor Kratz, Aiden Han­sen, Remi Hansen, Vivian Hansen, Zachary Hansen, and Asher Hansen; step great-grandchildren Em­ily (Nick) Crocker, Charles Robinson, Alexandra (Is­sac) Escobedo, James Rob­inson and Pippa Robinson; great-great-grandchildren Kristopher Kratz, Mason and Claire Crocker, Emilia, Elena and Javier Escobedo, and Nahla Robinson, and two great-great-grandsons expected in summer of 2020. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband Ernst; parents Barthold and Dora Pedersen; grand­son James Buller, who died in infancy; a brother and sister who also died in in­fancy; brother Eigil Ped­ersen; and sister-in-law Marvelyn Pedersen.

Blessed be her memory.