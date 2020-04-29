2020 Lincoln County Relay for Life in limbo

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Relay For Life event originally scheduled for June 26 in Ivanhoe has been postponed indefinitely. Senior Community Development Man­ager for the Lincoln County Re­lay For Life event Jennifer Evans said that based on the current COVID-19 situation, the Ameri­can Cancer Society (ACS) has de­cided to postpone all June Relay For Life events.

“The safety of our volunteers and community always comes first,” Evans said. “The COVID-19 circumstances remain uncertain and fluid and our goal is to re­spond in a way that best meets the health and safety needs of those who rely on us. We appre­ciate your understanding and patience in this stressful time, and we appreciate your contin­ued support and dedication to the American Cancer Society’s mission.”

For the full story, read this week’ s Tyler Tribute.