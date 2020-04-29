2020 Lincoln County Relay for Life in limbo
By Mark Wilmes
The Lincoln County Relay For Life event originally scheduled for June 26 in Ivanhoe has been postponed indefinitely. Senior Community Development Manager for the Lincoln County Relay For Life event Jennifer Evans said that based on the current COVID-19 situation, the American Cancer Society (ACS) has decided to postpone all June Relay For Life events.
“The safety of our volunteers and community always comes first,” Evans said. “The COVID-19 circumstances remain uncertain and fluid and our goal is to respond in a way that best meets the health and safety needs of those who rely on us. We appreciate your understanding and patience in this stressful time, and we appreciate your continued support and dedication to the American Cancer Society’s mission.”
For the full story, read this week' s Tyler Tribute.
