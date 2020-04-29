Classes in comfort
April 29, 2020
Filed under Community, School
RTR students have been invited to participate in a weekly Workout Warriors Photo Contest. Students submit photos Monday through Wednesday of work space and study attire. The photos are posted for a student vote on Thursday, and winners posted on Friday. Three top submissions from last week were, left to right, Morgan Brust, Gabby Wieme and Brynn Peterson.
