County saves big on bond purchase
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Amber Scholten spoke to the board concerning COVID-19 within the county.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 21. Board Chair Joe Drietz was absent. Commissioner Jack Vizecky attended the meeting via teleconference. All votes during the meeting were by roll-call vote.
Shelly Eldridge of Ehlers Public Financial Advisers spoke to the board concerning the purchase of the County’s Taxable General Obligation Tax Abatement Bonds, Series 2020A, to be issued in the original aggregate principal amount of $4,925,000. The bond is to finance a portion of the local share of the 2020 Border-to-Border broadband project. According to Eldridge, interest rates on bonds were very unstable during the month of March…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |
admin login