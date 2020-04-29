County saves big on bond purchase



Lincoln County Emergency Manager Amber Scholten spoke to the board concerning COVID-19 within the county.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commission­ers met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 21. Board Chair Joe Drietz was absent. Commissioner Jack Vizecky attended the meeting via teleconfer­ence. All votes during the meeting were by roll-call vote.

Shelly Eldridge of Ehlers Public Financial Advisers spoke to the board con­cerning the purchase of the County’s Taxable General Obligation Tax Abatement Bonds, Series 2020A, to be issued in the original ag­gregate principal amount of $4,925,000. The bond is to finance a portion of the local share of the 2020 Border-to-Border broad­band project. According to Eldridge, interest rates on bonds were very unstable during the month of March…

