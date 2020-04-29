MSHSL cancels remainder of spring activities and sports



Spring sports were officially canceled for the remainder of the season by the Minnesota State High School League last week.

By Mark Wilmes

In response to Execu­tive Order 20-41 issued today by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) issued a state­ment canceling all spring activities and sports for the remainder of the 2019- 2020 school year. The decision of the MSHSL is aligned with recommen­dations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Health and is in support of practices that focus on community health and safety.

“As a parent of a high school senior, I understand the tremendous impact of this pandemic,” said board president Bonnie Spohn Schmaltz of Eden Valley- Watkins. “As a speech coach, team members that I have coached since sev­enth grade won’t see their final season culminating with the opportunity at the state tournament, includ­ing my daughter. Knowing these costs, I’m proud of the sacrifices competitors and coaches throughout the state are making to keep others safe.”

