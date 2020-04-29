Not all businesses can reopen on Monday, May 4
By Shelly Finzen
As of Monday, May 4, Governor Walz’s stay-at-home order ends and hundreds of small businesses will want to reopen for business. However, although the restrictions have ended, business owners are reminded to remain diligent in taking precautions to protect employees and customers alike. On April 24, Governor Walz issued a framework for returning to work in Executive Order 20-40 (EO 20-40).
According to a press release issued by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), EO 20-40 “provides a limited first step in the process of safely returning to work, beginning only with workers at non-critical sector industrial, manufacturing and office based businesses that are non-customer facing.” The order explains that these businesses will be the first to reopen because “businesses in these categories generally do not involve direct interactions with customers or the general public.”
Filed under Community, Government |
