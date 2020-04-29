Not all businesses can reopen on Monday, May 4



Governor Tim Walz

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

As of Monday, May 4, Governor Walz’s stay-at-home order ends and hun­dreds of small businesses will want to reopen for business. However, al­though the restrictions have ended, business owners are reminded to remain diligent in taking precautions to protect employees and custom­ers alike. On April 24, Governor Walz issued a framework for returning to work in Executive Or­der 20-40 (EO 20-40).

According to a press release issued by the Min­nesota Department of Em­ployment and Economic Development (DEED), EO 20-40 “provides a limited first step in the process of safely returning to work, beginning only with work­ers at non-critical sector industrial, manufactur­ing and office based busi­nesses that are non-cus­tomer facing.” The order explains that these busi­nesses will be the first to reopen because “busi­nesses in these categories generally do not involve direct interactions with customers or the general public.”

