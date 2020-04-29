Pan fish added to Lake Benton Lake



Lake Benton Lake was stocked with 50 gallons of bluegills on April 13. Crappies will be added to the lake at a later date.

By Shelly Finzen

The camping and fish­ing on Lake Benton Lake draws people to the area from across the nation. A strong pan fish population in the lake contributes to a strong local economy. On April 13, phase one of the 2020 annual pan fish-stocking took place. Ac­cording to Dawn Kutil and Dean Lueck of the Lake Benton Lake Association (LBLA), 50 gallons of blue­gills were added to Lake Benton Lake by Bosak Fish­eries out of Garfield, with the addition of 50 gallons of crappies being planned for a future date. Stocking the lake was sponsored by the LBLA.

