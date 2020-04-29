Pan fish added to Lake Benton Lake
Lake Benton Lake was stocked with 50 gallons of bluegills on April 13. Crappies will be added to the lake at a later date.
By Shelly Finzen
The camping and fishing on Lake Benton Lake draws people to the area from across the nation. A strong pan fish population in the lake contributes to a strong local economy. On April 13, phase one of the 2020 annual pan fish-stocking took place. According to Dawn Kutil and Dean Lueck of the Lake Benton Lake Association (LBLA), 50 gallons of bluegills were added to Lake Benton Lake by Bosak Fisheries out of Garfield, with the addition of 50 gallons of crappies being planned for a future date. Stocking the lake was sponsored by the LBLA.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
