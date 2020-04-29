RTR board to meet virtually

Due to the current health pandemic, RTR School Board Chairman Jeff Hans­en has determined that an in-person meeting is not prudent, and has declared that the May 13, 2020 RTR School Board Meeting will be held by electronic means. Therefore, the next regular monthly meeting of the RTR School Board will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 7 p.m., by conference call as per Min­nesota Statutes 13D.021. All members of the RTR School Board will partici­pate by conference call due to the health pandemic.

