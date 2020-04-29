Senior salute
April 29, 2020
RTR High School student Riley Owen helped attach one of the 40 banners honoring seniors on the west side of the tennis courts on County Road 8 in Tyler. The RTR senior class is selling shirts to raise money for senior banners, a senior trip or a senior get together. They also have classmates that will not be able to attend a get together in the summer due to basic training or being deployed so they were hoping to make a gift for those students. The order will be open until May 3rd at 11:59 p.m. To order a shirt, go to https://rtrquarantined.itemorder.com/ The senior class thanks you for your support.Community, School |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login