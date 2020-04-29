Senior salute

RTR High School student Riley Owen helped attach one of the 40 banners honoring seniors on the west side of the tennis courts on County Road 8 in Tyler. The RTR senior class is selling shirts to raise money for senior banners, a senior trip or a senior get together. They also have classmates that will not be able to attend a get together in the summer due to basic training or being deployed so they were hoping to make a gift for those students. The order will be open until May 3rd at 11:59 p.m. To order a shirt, go to https://rtrquarantined.itemorder.com/ The senior class thanks you for your support.

Filed under Community, School