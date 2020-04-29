Site construction moves inside



Angel Muñoz, a worker for Deming Construction of Fairfax, works on walls in the elementary addition of the new RTR School building last week.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

With the spring weather, construction at the new RTR School site has been moving along nicely, according to R.A. Morton Site Manager Michael Beach. Last week, some of the workers were placing block to form alcoves that open into the elementary classrooms, and gave the Tribute an inside look.

“The masonry crew is Dem­ing Construction out of Fairfax,” Beach said. “They are working to get the corridor established for the elementary hallway. I’m always impressed with the arti­sanal skills of the individuals— I’ve worked with these guys be­fore. It can’t be underestimated. These joints all have to look just right. You’ve got to have a good, consistent size and the selection of the exact block that you are going to use has to be done correctly. There are a lot of small details. The skill that [Deming Construction mason] Angel [Muñoz] has—I can’t do that. It takes years of practice and training and learning and it is really impressive to see a guy do it well. There are many things I understand but I just can’t do.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.