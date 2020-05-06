City council hears land proposal, designates new school crossing



Craig Hess was on hand to speak to the Tyler City Council on Monday evening.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Craig Hess of Tyler was on hand at Monday evening’s regular monthly Tyler City Council meeting to discuss the sale of 8.5 acres of land owned by Bev Hess just south of the Brouwerville Addition. Hess said he has had inquiries from people who would be interested in purchasing a lot on the land.

“I realize the city is stretched with the school project and the sewer projects,” Hess said. “[Bev Hess] doesn’t need the money right now. With a $5,000 down, three-year note, the city gets three years to apply for every grant you can apply for…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.