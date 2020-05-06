COVID-19 creating new challenges for area farmers



Activity in area fields has been plentiful with the recent weather pattern. Planting in southwest Minnesota is more than an month ahead of last year’s pace after snow and wet fields delayed field work in 2019.

By Shelly Finzen

One year ago, Lincoln County fields were either under piles of snow or gal­lons of water. Area farmers were stressed over getting crops into the fields in time to have them insured, and several area farmers chose to plant cover-crop instead of planting cash crops or food crops. Over­all, the prognosis for the 2019 crop season was not a good one.

Today, planting condi­tions are completely oppo­site what they were. The weather has been ideal, according to local farmers. The ground conditions and temperature are per­fect. Overall, one would think that the good start to this farming season will help alleviate the stress caused by the last two sea­sons. That may not be the case, however. Side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are creating new challeng­es for area farmers.

