It’s not just about you—wear a mask



Morgan and Levi Tommeraasen display some of the many free masks available TONIGHT (Wednesday) from 6-8 p.m. at the Tyler Fire Hall. Masks have been made and donated by local residents over the past month.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Last month, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that people wear cloth face coverings like scarves or bandanas when in public—such as in stores, where social distancing is hard to practice. Studies have shown that large portions of those with COVID-19 may never show symptoms and transmit the virus before falling ill. Major retailers Costco and Menards are among the businesses requiring customers wear a mask when entering the building. In Tyler, the Hometown Heroes will be again providing free masks to anybody who needs one. Masks can be picked up tonight (Wednesday) at the Tyler Fire Hall from 6-8 p.m.

Dr. Enrico Ocampo, MD, FACP of Avera Tyler says that we are still searching for ways to combat the disease.

