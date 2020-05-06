Nielsen and Finzen be all they can be



PVT Ivan “Arthur” Finzen, formerly of Lake Benton, left, and PFC Harley Nielsen of Tyler, right, completed a “ruck” on Sunday, when they walked six miles carrying 40 pounds each on their backs. Behind them is Emily Kern of Tyler, who tagged along for the exercise.

By Shelly Finzen

Two RTR seniors are be­ing all they can be as they serve the country through the Minnesota National Guard. Private First Class (PFC) Harley Nielsen of Tyler and Private (PVT) Ivan “Arthur” Finzen, for­merly of Lake Benton, re­cently completed a week­end of drill. As part of their activities, the young men completed a “ruck,” a multi-mile forced-march where they wore weight­ed rucksacks. The young men carried 40 pounds on their backs from Kjergaard Sports north of Lake Ben­ton to ExpressWay on Sun­day morning.

