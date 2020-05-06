Nielsen and Finzen be all they can be
PVT Ivan “Arthur” Finzen, formerly of Lake Benton, left, and PFC Harley Nielsen of Tyler, right, completed a “ruck” on Sunday, when they walked six miles carrying 40 pounds each on their backs. Behind them is Emily Kern of Tyler, who tagged along for the exercise.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Two RTR seniors are being all they can be as they serve the country through the Minnesota National Guard. Private First Class (PFC) Harley Nielsen of Tyler and Private (PVT) Ivan “Arthur” Finzen, formerly of Lake Benton, recently completed a weekend of drill. As part of their activities, the young men completed a “ruck,” a multi-mile forced-march where they wore weighted rucksacks. The young men carried 40 pounds on their backs from Kjergaard Sports north of Lake Benton to ExpressWay on Sunday morning.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
admin login