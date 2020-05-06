RTR FFA growing season goes on despite pandemic



The RTR FFA greenhouse is teeming with plants despite the distance learning orders this spring.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



For the past several years, the RTR FFA students have planted, nurtured and sold flowers from the greenhouse on the school grounds. This year, that smooth-running operation has encountered a few bumps in the road—including no students to care for the plants. According to FFA Advisor Jen Boersma, nearly every one of the FFA students have helped out in the process at some point. Around 100 students are currently FFA members, nearly 60% of the students attending RTR High School.

“Every student in the high school that was in class as a ninth grader has helped with the greenhouse at some point,” Boersma said. “They all get the opportunity for the hands-on learning that comes with prepping the greenhouse, receiving and potting the plants, plant care and then the plant sale.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.