Tyler Food Shelf receives COVID-19 grant funding
May 6, 2020
In response to the arising needs regarding COVID-19, the UWSWMN staff and board had established the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide financial resources to local programs working on the front lines to provide critical direct services to those in need throughout our service area. As a reminder, UWSWMN cannot provide direct support to individuals but provides grant funding to local programs to do so. The board had set aside $21,500 to establish this fund and $15,495 was awarded.
The following programs were awarded grant funding, so that they can continue their work during the COVID-19 pandemic:…
• Tyler Area Food Shelf: awarded $1,000 to purchase nutritious food for distribution…
• Tyler Area Food Shelf: awarded $1,000 to purchase nutritious food for distribution…
