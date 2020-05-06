Tyler Food Shelf receives COVID-19 grant funding

In response to the arising needs regarding COVID-19, the UWSWMN staff and board had es­tablished the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide financial resources to local programs working on the front lines to provide criti­cal direct services to those in need throughout our service area. As a remind­er, UWSWMN cannot pro­vide direct support to indi­viduals but provides grant funding to local programs to do so. The board had set aside $21,500 to establish this fund and $15,495 was awarded.

The following programs were awarded grant fund­ing, so that they can con­tinue their work during the COVID-19 pandemic:…

• Tyler Area Food Shelf: awarded $1,000 to pur­chase nutritious food for distribution…

