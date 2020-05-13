26th annual Music Fest in Lake Benton postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
May 13, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Because of the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Larry Olsen Band has decided to postpone the 26th annual Music Fest to May 27-29, 2021.
Music Fest is known across the nation for traditional polka and other music, dancing, food and all around fun. In past years, more than 1,500 people from more than 22 states have attended the event.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login