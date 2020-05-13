26th annual Music Fest in Lake Benton postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Shelly Finzen

Because of the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Larry Olsen Band has decided to postpone the 26th annual Music Fest to May 27-29, 2021.

Music Fest is known across the nation for tra­ditional polka and other music, dancing, food and all around fun. In past years, more than 1,500 people from more than 22 states have attended the event.

