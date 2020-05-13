COVID-19 scams

As a public service, PrimeWest Health is warning area residents of new scams related to COVID-19. PrimeWest Health is a health plan owned by 24 rural Min­nesota counties including Lincoln County.

Scammers are target­ing people in many ways, including telemarketing calls, social media, and even door-to-door visits. One common scam is the offer of a test kit in ex­change for personal infor­mation such as health in­surance information…

