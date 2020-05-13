Lake Benton Opera House moves spring play to 2021



The Lake Benton Opera House has postponed productions.

By Mark Wilmes

The Lake Benton Opera House Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the production of “Out of Sight…Out of Murder.” The show was three weeks into rehears­als in March when the stay-at-home order was issued in Minnesota. At that time, the production was moved to the first two weekends in June. The show has now been rescheduled for April of 2021.

