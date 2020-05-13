Lincoln County Relay For Life moves online



The 2020 Lincoln County Relay For Life event will be moving online on Aug. 1.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



In a move that has become a sign of the times—the Relay For Life Leadership Team for Lincoln County has moved its 2020 event online. Senior Community Development Manager Jennifer Evans said the decision was made due to the fact that many people involved in the annual fundraiser are among the most vulnerable.

“As you know, the American Cancer Society’s events are centered around cancer patients, caregivers and their families,” Evans said. “As always, they are our top priority. Our organization has had many discussions with healthcare professionals regarding events in the summer and fall and as a state, the decision has been made to suspend our Relay For Life event as we had it planned for June 26 in Ivanhoe.”

