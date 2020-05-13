Seasonal camping discussed by county board of commissioners



The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed seasonal camping during last week’s meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 5. Commissioner Jack Vizecky participated via conference call and Commissioner Corey Sik was absent.

Lisa Graphenteen of DSI spoke to the board about the service agreement between DSI and Lincoln County for the Hole-in-the-Mountain Regional Park Research and Planning Initiative. Graphenteen requested approval of the agreement that would initiate DSI’s work on the planning and implementation of the projects planned for the Legacy Grant funding…

