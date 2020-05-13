‘Skiver Days gets downsized



2020 may be the year you finally learn to make your own æbleskivers.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



This might be the year you finally learn to make your own æbleskivers if you want to get your annual taste of the Danish delicacy. Organizers of Æbleskiver Days and Fun at the Fairgrounds are moving forward with a scaled-down version of the annual town event that was scheduled for July 24-26. Among the activities that will not be making an appearance this year are all Danebod Church events, Fun at the Fairgrounds vendors and food stands, æbleskiver baking/serving and trolley rides.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.