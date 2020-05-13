The COVID-19 effect: How the U. S. Military has been impacted
By Shelly Finzen
As one might expect, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching. In order to keep people safe, new restrictions have been implemented throughout the nation, with the severity of the restrictions varying from state to state. Minnesotans aren’t the only ones to have their personal freedoms limited with the restrictions. Recently, we spoke to members of the U.S. Army and Minnesota National Guard about the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the U.S. military. Since early March, their day-to-day and military lives have changed quite a bit.
Private First Class (PFC) Harley Nielsen of Tyler and Private (PVT) Ivan “Arthur” Finzen, formerly of Lake Benton, are newer members of the Minnesota National Guard…
