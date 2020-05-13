The COVID-19 effect: How the U. S. Military has been impacted

By Shelly Finzen

As one might expect, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching. In order to keep people safe, new restric­tions have been imple­mented throughout the nation, with the severity of the restrictions varying from state to state. Min­nesotans aren’t the only ones to have their person­al freedoms limited with the restrictions. Recently, we spoke to members of the U.S. Army and Minne­sota National Guard about the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the U.S. military. Since early March, their day-to-day and military lives have changed quite a bit.

Private First Class (PFC) Harley Nielsen of Tyler and Private (PVT) Ivan “Arthur” Finzen, formerly of Lake Benton, are newer members of the Minne­sota National Guard…

