2020 Seniors left without final spring sports season

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Among the many disap­pointments involved in the collateral damage from the pandemic, is depriving the 2020 seniors of their final season participating in spring sports. We reached out to seniors on their feelings about the sports that they have played in their high school careers and will share that with our readers this week and next.

Payton Hess – RTR Baseball – shortstop/ pitcher

“I started playing competitive baseball in 3rd grade,” Payton said. “I have played varsity base­ball since freshman year and was looking forward to again this year. I was really looking forward to playing my final year of baseball. I was very proud of my success throughout the years but I knew I was not at my full potential. This year was going to be the year where I could re­ally show people what I could do…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.