Danebod quilters gift quilts to Danebod senior graduates



RTR Seniors at Danebod were honored on Sunday morning. Each senior received a personalized handmade quilt and all were treated to a parade of parishioners led by the Tyler Fire Department. Seniors pictured are, from left, Cade Jorgensen, Logan Sanderson, Katie Ekema, Rhaegyn Petersen, Ashley Owen, Rylie Hess and Payton Hess.

The Danebod Church Quilters

What a beautiful day it was for the Danebod Church senior graduates. Our seven seniors each received a quilt and a bal­loon from the Danebod Quilters. Mark (with a mask on) took many pic­tures. Thank you Mark! The fire department did a drive by with many follow­ers. Thank you to our won­derful fire department!…

RTR senior Rhaegyn Petersen with her Danebod quilt.