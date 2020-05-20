Food shelf keeping it cool



The Tyler Area Food Shelf recently received a donation of a new refrigerator, thanks to local dairy farmer Keith Welgraven. The industrial-grade refrigeration unit was provided through a Community Relief Grant set up by Midwest Dairy, an organization representing 6,500 hard-working dairy farm families throughout the Midwest. “Mr. Welgraven applied for a community relief grant and we are fortunate to receive one,” stated Karen Keifer, president of the Tyler Food Shelf. “This unit will help keep the families our food pantry serves nourished with dairy and other perishable items during these unprecedented times.” Pictured from left are Karen Kelley, Betty Pearson, Karen Keifer, Keith Welgraven and Joyce Thomsen.

