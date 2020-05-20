Get outside, explore, and tell us what you think
May 20, 2020
Lincoln County, in collaboration with Development Services Inc. in Ivanhoe, is conducting a community survey on Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park in Lake Benton. We want to hear from current and potential new users of the park. The survey is very important for our Park Master Plan and helps to secure funding opportunities for future improvements to the park. In this time of social distancing, now is a great time to get outside and explore the outdoor amenities that surround us.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
