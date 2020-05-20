RTR graduation ceremonies will look different this year



Valedictorian Ashley Owen

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The 2020 RTR High School graduation ceremonies will be held on Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. Due to health and safety guidance coming from collaboration between the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education, the district is bound to health guidelines laid out for them by the State of Minnesota.

On Sunday, parents and students should start arriving at their designated arrival times. Parking spots will be randomly drawn and will be lined up by number. These numbers will be distributed during senior material drop off on May 20.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Salutatorian Shawna Thomsen