RTR post-graduation events
May 20, 2020
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Events have been set up for after Sunday’s RTR High School graduation ceremonies to honor the 2020 graduates. The events are separate from the district event and not set up by RTR Schools.
A drive-through “recessional” has been organized for all three Russell-Tyler-Ruthton communities. Well-wishers are encouraged to park along the road and “wave, honk, clap or whatever can be done” to pass on a congratulatory message.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login