RTR post-graduation events

By Mark Wilmes

Events have been set up for after Sunday’s RTR High School graduation ceremonies to honor the 2020 graduates. The events are separate from the district event and not set up by RTR Schools.

A drive-through “recessional” has been organized for all three Russell-Tyler-Ruthton communities. Well-wishers are encouraged to park along the road and “wave, honk, clap or whatever can be done” to pass on a congratulatory message.

