RTR School Board hires new elementary school principal for 20-21



Participants in last week’s RTR School Board meeting.



By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board approved an elementary principal contract for the 2020-2021 school year for Cristy L. Olsen. Olsen is currently employed by the Southwest/West Central (SW/WC) Service Cooperative.

Superintendent David Marlette said the district has had a working relationship with her in the past.

“She is highly thought of and we are excited about her being our elementary school principal,” Supt. Marlette told the board. “We did our interviews last week and she has accepted, pending approval of the board.”

The motion passed unanimously.

