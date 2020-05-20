RTR School Board hires new elementary school principal for 20-21
May 20, 2020
Participants in last week’s RTR School Board meeting.
By Mark Wilmes
The RTR School Board approved an elementary principal contract for the 2020-2021 school year for Cristy L. Olsen. Olsen is currently employed by the Southwest/West Central (SW/WC) Service Cooperative.
Superintendent David Marlette said the district has had a working relationship with her in the past.
“She is highly thought of and we are excited about her being our elementary school principal,” Supt. Marlette told the board. “We did our interviews last week and she has accepted, pending approval of the board.”
The motion passed unanimously.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
