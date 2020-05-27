Borman named top proficiency award winner
May 27, 2020
Forty-three individuals will receive the top FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards during this week’s virtual State FFA Convention; Students have each developed specialized skills through Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs) working with their high school agriculture instructors.
The proficiency areas correspond to career pathways related to agriculture…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login